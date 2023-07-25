‘Unfair contracts’: New bill could help small, independent craft breweries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio legislatures introduced a new bill Tuesday that will revise the alcohol franchise law to create a more even playing field for craft brewers.

Senate Bill 138, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), would allow small and independent breweries to negotiate distribution contracts with vendors without state interference.

The Brewers Freedom Alliance is lobbying to get legislatures to pass S.B. 138, also known as the Ohio Craft Brewer Freedom Act.

“Very few people in Ohio right now know that franchise law exists or how it impacts craft brewers. Because of this outdated law, we have no negotiating power, no recourse, and no way out of unfair contracts. Our Brewers Freedom Alliance is working to change that,” the organization’s Executive Director Mary MacDonald said.

The Brewers Freedom Alliance says the current law “harms” more than 430 breweries in Ohio, including Cincinnati staples, like Rhinegeist and Urban Artifact, by forcing them into unfair deals with large corporations.

“This bill is about small business owners having the freedom and flexibility to make the best decisions for their employees, brewery and customers,” Brenner said. “I’m proud to carry this legislation that I know will make Ohio an even better place to live and do business.”

The alliance says they hope lawmakers will support S.B. 138.

For more insight on the Brewers Freedom Alliance, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.