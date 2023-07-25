Video: Motorcyclist, arrested accused of traveling wrong way on I-275 near Forest Park with loaded gun

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video Tuesday of a motorcyclist traveling the wrong way on Interstate 275 near the Forest Park exit on July 12.

OSP says the trooper was driving eastbound and saw the motorcyclist traveling east on the westbound shoulder of the highway.

In the video, the trooper asked the motorcyclist how much he had to drink, and he said he had a few drinks.

Troopers say the motorcyclist had a loaded gun with him.

The motorcyclist was arrested and charged with OVI. It is unclear if charges have been filed regarding the gun.

Troopers have not identified the motorcyclist at this time.

OSP is still investigating.

