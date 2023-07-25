‘Violent’ man pleads guilty after crime caught on video

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has pleaded guilty to charges after he was caught on surveillance video stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

On Monday, Donte Cammon pleaded guilty to assault and persistent felony offender charges, according to Kenton County court records.

The charges stem from Dec. 28, 2021, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders explains.

“Back on Dec. 28, 2021, a young woman had broke off a relationship with Donte Cammon,” Sanders says. “He was over in Cincinnati at the time. She traveled to Covington to get away from him.”

Cammon asked another ex-girlfriend of his to drive him to Scott Street near the cold weather shelter in Covington. Commonwealth Attorney Sanders says the woman had no idea what Cammon was about to do.

What happened next was caught on surveillance video.

Commonwealth Attorney Sanders explains what the video shows: “[Cammon] saw her standing there on the street and approached the group of people. He was wearing a mask at the time and attacked this young woman, stabbing her three times.”

Cammon is then seen running away, changing direction and running off in another direction.

Sanders says Cammon ditched the knife, but Covington police retrieved it and found his DNA on it.

The ex-girlfriend survived the attack but did have to have emergency surgery.

Cammon, according to Sanders, had only been out of prison for a year when he stabbed the woman in December 2021. He previously served 20 years in Hamilton County for aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

“It’s alarming anytime someone is that violent and that intends to cause harm to another person that they really don’t care who sees or what kind of video cameras they are captured on,” Sanders says.

Cammon is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Aug. 22.

Prosecutors are recommending a 20-year sentence. Because it is a violent offense, he will have to serve 17 years before he’s eligible for parole.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.