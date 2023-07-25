Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

‘Violent’ man pleads guilty after crime caught on video

On Monday, Donte Cammon (man wearing a dark jacket in the middle) pleaded guilty to assault and...
On Monday, Donte Cammon (man wearing a dark jacket in the middle) pleaded guilty to assault and persistent felony offender charges, according to Kenton County court records.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has pleaded guilty to charges after he was caught on surveillance video stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

On Monday, Donte Cammon pleaded guilty to assault and persistent felony offender charges, according to Kenton County court records.

The charges stem from Dec. 28, 2021, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders explains.

“Back on Dec. 28, 2021, a young woman had broke off a relationship with Donte Cammon,” Sanders says. “He was over in Cincinnati at the time. She traveled to Covington to get away from him.”

Cammon asked another ex-girlfriend of his to drive him to Scott Street near the cold weather shelter in Covington. Commonwealth Attorney Sanders says the woman had no idea what Cammon was about to do.

What happened next was caught on surveillance video.

Commonwealth Attorney Sanders explains what the video shows: “[Cammon] saw her standing there on the street and approached the group of people. He was wearing a mask at the time and attacked this young woman, stabbing her three times.”

Cammon is then seen running away, changing direction and running off in another direction.

Sanders says Cammon ditched the knife, but Covington police retrieved it and found his DNA on it.

The ex-girlfriend survived the attack but did have to have emergency surgery.

Cammon, according to Sanders, had only been out of prison for a year when he stabbed the woman in December 2021. He previously served 20 years in Hamilton County for aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

“It’s alarming anytime someone is that violent and that intends to cause harm to another person that they really don’t care who sees or what kind of video cameras they are captured on,” Sanders says.

Cammon is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Aug. 22.

Prosecutors are recommending a 20-year sentence. Because it is a violent offense, he will have to serve 17 years before he’s eligible for parole.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of...
Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

Latest News

Clermont County Municipal Court Judge Jesse Kramig
BCI declines Clermont County sheriff’s request to review allegations about judge
Senate Bill 138 could help over 430 breweries and independent businesses in Ohio.
‘Unfair contracts’: New bill could help small, independent craft breweries
Kelli Prather sought more than $1.2 million in fraud relief and fraudulently received...
Former Cincinnati mayoral candidate convicted in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Butler County Fair returns
Butler County Fair returns