‘We have to prove it’: Reigning AFC North champs open training camp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals opened training camp Monday with a message that is very on-brand.

Despite being back-to-back AFC North champions and consecutive AFC Championship game appearances, the Bengals are not letting past accomplishments detract from the ultimate goal.

“We have to prove it,” said team President Mike Brown. “We have to go out and earn it.”

The Bengals made a run last season. They did something 28 other teams didn’t do by making the NFL’s final four.

As much as this team deserves a slow wind-up to another season, they return to shoulder the heavy burden of a season-long push.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is entering his fifth season as the leader on the sidelines.

When asked if it is hard to do it all over again, he responded:

“I think that’s what this team appreciates because we know how hard it is and that this year will be no different. So, that’s something we have tucked away that we’ve got to put in the work, we’ve got to put ourselves in position to have a great year and if those situations arise then this team’s got the experience to do great things.”

But it comes with great urgency. That’s the catch.

Players talk and the contracts of Cincinnati’s stars are the talk of Cincinnati sports.

“Football is a, it’s a short-term-minded thing, you know, we’re trying to win this year,” Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin explained. “We’ve got these guys this year. That’s the focus of our football team - is go out and win this year.”

