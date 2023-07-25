Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

‘We have to prove it’: Reigning AFC North champs open training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals opened training camp Monday with a message that is very on-brand.
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals opened training camp Monday with a message that is very on-brand.

Despite being back-to-back AFC North champions and consecutive AFC Championship game appearances, the Bengals are not letting past accomplishments detract from the ultimate goal.

“We have to prove it,” said team President Mike Brown. “We have to go out and earn it.”

The Bengals made a run last season. They did something 28 other teams didn’t do by making the NFL’s final four.

As much as this team deserves a slow wind-up to another season, they return to shoulder the heavy burden of a season-long push.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is entering his fifth season as the leader on the sidelines.

When asked if it is hard to do it all over again, he responded:

“I think that’s what this team appreciates because we know how hard it is and that this year will be no different. So, that’s something we have tucked away that we’ve got to put in the work, we’ve got to put ourselves in position to have a great year and if those situations arise then this team’s got the experience to do great things.”

But it comes with great urgency. That’s the catch.

Players talk and the contracts of Cincinnati’s stars are the talk of Cincinnati sports.

“Football is a, it’s a short-term-minded thing, you know, we’re trying to win this year,” Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin explained. “We’ve got these guys this year. That’s the focus of our football team - is go out and win this year.”

Bengals fans will get a chance to see their team in action starting this week with open practices.

Find the full schedule, details, and ticket information here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
A paddler was rescued from the Whitewater River in western Hamilton County and airlifted to the...
Paddler rescued from Whitewater River, flown to hospital: Great Parks

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los...
Joe Burrow’s new helmet is designed to prevent concussions, UC reseachers say
Jacob Evans hits game-winner at the Cintas Center
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Jacob Evans hits winner for Nasty Nati
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals...
Cincinnati Reds beat Arizona Diamondbacks to win fifth straight game
Community members and medical staff attended a CPR training at UC Medical Center hosted by...
Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati to host CPR training at UC Medical Center