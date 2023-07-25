Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

What to know about heat illness ahead of Tri-State heat wave

Dr. Ankit Bhatia says the most significant signs of heat illness include dizziness and...
Dr. Ankit Bhatia says the most significant signs of heat illness include dizziness and lightheadedness.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather Team is predicting a lengthy period of hot and humid weather in the Tri-State this week. With a lot of outdoor activities this week, doctors are warning people about the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness

From the Ripley County Fair to the Ohio State Fair, summer camps, sports practices, and just a day out on the river or the pool, lots of people are spending time outside this week.

With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index in the triple digits, it may be hard on your body to be outside in this extreme heat.

“Unfortunately, what we find among healthy people is sometimes they are not aware of what that breaking point is,” says Cardiologist with The Christ Hospital Dr. Ankit Bhatia. “So, they can find themselves getting heat exhaustion or heat-related illness.”

Dr. Bhatia says the most significant signs of heat illness include dizziness and lightheadedness.

More extreme cases include nausea, a cold, clammy feeling, excessive sweating, and confusion. This happens because blood is flowing away from your organs to your skin to help cool your body temperature.

Those taking certain medications should also be extra cautious.

“A lot of medications, primarily blood pressure and diuretics can really help exacerbate the features of heat illness that would already exist,” explains Dr. Bhatia.

Dr. Bhatia recommends if you have to be outside in these conditions, you drink eight ounces of water every 15-20 minutes. He says that can include electrolytes.

You should avoid caffeine and alcohol, he says.

You should also wear proper clothing including light colored and loose fitting clothes. Most importantly, listen to your own body and know when it is time to get help.

“No one is invincible. And heat exhaustion and heat stroke is no different,” Dr. Bhatia continues, “We’ve seen it with anyone. So know your limitations. It’s not a sign of weakness to take it easy. And if you do have those signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion take the appropriate precautions, hydrate yourself and get out of the sun and go from there.”

Dr. Bhatia wrote a blog with more information that you can read here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of...
Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bengals have invested $20 million into renovations at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals invest $20M into Paycor Stadium renovations for fans
The Cincinnati Zoo is postponing the debut of Juno the sloth due to its mother's health.
Cincinnati Zoo postpone baby sloth debut due to mother’s health
Tony Tate was arrested for a triple shooting in Roselawn.
Man accused of 2020 triple shooting pleads guilty, sentenced
Mark Phipps, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter after he hit and killed a woman on a...
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in NKY bicyclist hit-and-run case