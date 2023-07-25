What to know about heat illness ahead of Tri-State heat wave

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather Team is predicting a lengthy period of hot and humid weather in the Tri-State this week. With a lot of outdoor activities this week, doctors are warning people about the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness

From the Ripley County Fair to the Ohio State Fair, summer camps, sports practices, and just a day out on the river or the pool, lots of people are spending time outside this week.

With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index in the triple digits, it may be hard on your body to be outside in this extreme heat.

“Unfortunately, what we find among healthy people is sometimes they are not aware of what that breaking point is,” says Cardiologist with The Christ Hospital Dr. Ankit Bhatia. “So, they can find themselves getting heat exhaustion or heat-related illness.”

Dr. Bhatia says the most significant signs of heat illness include dizziness and lightheadedness.

More extreme cases include nausea, a cold, clammy feeling, excessive sweating, and confusion. This happens because blood is flowing away from your organs to your skin to help cool your body temperature.

Those taking certain medications should also be extra cautious.

“A lot of medications, primarily blood pressure and diuretics can really help exacerbate the features of heat illness that would already exist,” explains Dr. Bhatia.

Dr. Bhatia recommends if you have to be outside in these conditions, you drink eight ounces of water every 15-20 minutes. He says that can include electrolytes.

You should avoid caffeine and alcohol, he says.

You should also wear proper clothing including light colored and loose fitting clothes. Most importantly, listen to your own body and know when it is time to get help.

“No one is invincible. And heat exhaustion and heat stroke is no different,” Dr. Bhatia continues, “We’ve seen it with anyone. So know your limitations. It’s not a sign of weakness to take it easy. And if you do have those signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion take the appropriate precautions, hydrate yourself and get out of the sun and go from there.”

Dr. Bhatia wrote a blog with more information

