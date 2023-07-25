Woman working to save money for car hit riding bike by driver arrested for OVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is still on the road to recovery after she was hit by a truck being driven by a man who was arrested for driving under the influence.

Betty Funk, 32, suffered multiple broken bones and lacerations after she was hit on July 18 on Harrison Avenue.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to kill someone,’” recalls Funk. “And then, as soon as I thought that, he jumped the curb. I had no time to get out of the way. It was just a plow head-on.”

Funk was on her bicycle when 35-year-old Craig Smith veered off the road, hitting her with his truck, according to court records.

“I can’t stand. I’m in constant pain,” says Funk nearly a week after the crash. “I have open fractures, closed fractures. I have a broken shoulder, so many things with broken bones. I suffered nerve damage in my left foot, and I will never get the feeling back in my left foot. They had to put metal rods and metal plates in me. I’m all banged up.”

After hitting Funk, Smith drove in the grass until he hit a brick wall at the entrance to Canterbury Row Condominiums, court documents read.

The court records further state that Smith was seen getting out of the truck following the crash and began throwing beer cans from the vehicle.

Smith had a BAC of .17 or higher when he veered off the road and hit Funk, according to the documents. He also had a child in the vehicle with him, the documents show.

“It just hurts me to hear he put a baby’s life in danger,” says Funk. “There’s Ubers, there are taxi cabs, call your family and buddies that are sober.”

Smith is now facing multiple charges for endangering children, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI equal or greater to .17 and operating without reasonable control, the court documents show.

Funk says that her family bought the bike for her just two days before she was hit. She says she has been working two jobs to save up to buy a car.

Funk is now pained by all the time she has spent away from her four-year-old daughter and the rest of her family.

“My daughter cries for me every day,” Funk says. “She comes to see me as much as she can, and she always asks everyone, ‘When will my mommy come home? I want my mommy.’ I’m a mom, sister, aunt, coworker. I just have so many titles.”

Funk says she will likely need more surgeries and a year of physical therapy before she will be ok to move on her own again.

