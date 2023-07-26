Contests
Amelia man sentenced for head-on OVI crash that killed passenger

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Video from previous story.

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amelia man was sentenced to less than a decade in prison for a deadly head-on OVI crash last December.

Alexander McKenzie, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault, according to Clermont County court records.

He was intoxicated by something other than alcohol or marijuana at the time of the crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers wrote in the crash report.

The two-car crash happened on Dec. 19, 2022, at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia.

Mckenzie was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line, according to the crash report.

He hit a silver 2004 Nissan Sentra heading in the opposite direction, the report says. McKenzie’s car then took out a mailbox and hit a utility pole before coming to a rest.

McKenzie, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries, according to the report. EMS transported him to Mercy Clermont Hospital.

His passenger, 31-year-old Joshua Moore, was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash trapped him in the car, requiring first responders to remove him by mechanical means, the report says.

UC Air Care flew Moore to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His obituary says he died on Dec. 22.

The Sentra held driver Samantha Hendren, 29, of Batavia, and an 18-month-old girl in the back seat. Both were seriously injured, according to the report.

UC Air Care transported Hendren to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. EMS transported the 18-month-old to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded with OSP to the scene.

A woman who claims to be Hendren, the crash victim and mother of the 18-month-old, says she was also 13 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.

She told FOX19 her injuries required the surgical implantation of two plates and eight screws into her pelvis. Her daughter, she says, had a brain bleed and a small separation of her spine.

“She’s doing better and thankfully is ok,” the woman said.

She adds she’s still unable to walk on her own and must have a c-section due to her injuries. She remains in therapy, she says.

The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.(WXIX)

