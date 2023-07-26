Cause out in fire that killed 2 Cincinnati children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details are out in the investigation of a Winton Hills apartment fire that killed two young children—5-year-old Addyson Marshall and 7-year-old Alijah McKenzie.

A faulty electrical cord was involved, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

“The fire was caused by a faulty electrical cord from a freezer used in conjunction with an extension cord in the kitchen of the home,” fire officials said in a news release early Wednesday.

“Extended use of the cords created heat which ignited nearby clothes, starting the fire. The fire’s cause is listed as accidental, and property damage is estimated at $110,000.00.”

Five people, including a mother and her four children, were home when flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. May 11 in the 600 block of Strand Lane.

Neighbors helped the mother and two of her children escape.

As soon as firefighters arrived, they rescued Addyson and Alijah but, tragically, the siblings later died.

“CFD wants to remind all residents that use of extension cords is temporary, and they should never be used in any type of permanent installation,” fire officials said in the release.

“Cords should be properly sized for the job and should be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations. The safest way to power any appliance is plugging it directly into a properly sized and installed wired wall outlet.

“The Cincinnati Fire Department joins our city in mourning the loss of young Addyson and Alijah. Their loss is felt deeply in the Winton Hills neighborhood and serves as a call to our firefighters to continue our prevention efforts in the community,” said Interim Fire Chief Steve Breitfelder.

