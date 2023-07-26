City opens up cooling stations due to triple digit heat Thursday, Friday

Contests
The City of Cincinnati is designating all Cincinnati Recreation Commission centers as cooling areas for the public on Thursday and Friday during normal business hours.(Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati Health Department advised residents that cooling stations will be available for those in need as the temperature increases on Thursday and Friday.

A heat advisory was issued for the Cincinnati area on Wednesday from noon on Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday.

With temperatures possibly reaching 110 degrees, the city is opening all Cincinnati Recreation Commission locations to the public to be used as cooling centers during regular business hours.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday, Friday due to excessive heat

The Health Department says exposure to the heat and humidity could cause illness.

“Heat-related illnesses can vary but may include a variety of symptoms starting with heat cramps. This can progress to heat exhaustion where the body begins to have trouble cooling off,” Interim Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department Dr. Denise M. Saker said. “Heat exhaustion can get worse quickly. The symptoms are cool and clammy skin, increased heart rate, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. If the heat exposure continues, the body temperature rises, the skin becomes hot, the other symptoms worsen, and the brain begins to shut down, and you have heat stroke.”

How to take care of yourself during a heat advisory

  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room.
  • Stay out of the sun.
  • Check on relatives and neighbors.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes.

The department says young children and pets should never be left outside unattended.

Those who work outside should take precautions to avoid illness, such as working in the morning or evening instead of during the middle of the day.

To find a cooling center near you, visit the City of Cincinnati’s website.

