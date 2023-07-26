Community members discuss future of Hillcrest Academy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The future of Hillcrest Academy was the topic of discussion Tuesday when Hamilton County Juvenile Court leaders offered the public to give their input on who should oversee the facility.

Hillcrest Academy is a residential treatment program serving males between the ages of 12 and 18 who have a history of delinquent behaviors, mild mental health issues and special education needs.

The search for new leadership is the result of the juvenile court and Hamilton County Job and Family Services choosing not to renew its contract with Rites of Passage.

Since 2012, Rites of Passage has overseen services at Hillcrest Academy.

Tuesday’s meeting at Xavier comes several months after the arrest of a Rites of Passage employee.

Francine Thomas, who worked for Rite of Passage, was indicted in May for having sexual contact with a minor at the residential program for at-risk youth on March 13, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. In early May, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that 12 juveniles were moved out of Hillcrest following abuse allegations against an employee. FOX19 NOW has confirmed that Thomas was the employee accused in the investigation and prompted the removal of the juveniles.

Officials said the contract with Rites of Passage is set to expire next spring.

Speakers at the podium Tuesday emphasized their desire to see a bigger focus on education, and community support. Wanting to get everyone they can involved in reducing the likelihood that those in the program will commit crimes again.

