Crews respond to Cowan Lake after vehicle goes into water
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Numerous crews are on scene at Cowan Lake after a vehicle ended up in the water.
The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District posted on Facebook a few minutes after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that multiple departments are working the “active scene.”
The post says no injuries have been reported.
A photo the distracted shared in their post shows a vehicle with a blue roof in the water.
Officials have not said what caused the vehicle to go into Cowan Lake.
