Crews respond to Cowan Lake after vehicle goes into water

The post from Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District says no injuries have been reported.
The post from Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District says no injuries have been reported.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Numerous crews are on scene at Cowan Lake after a vehicle ended up in the water.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District posted on Facebook a few minutes after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that multiple departments are working the “active scene.”

The post says no injuries have been reported.

A photo the distracted shared in their post shows a vehicle with a blue roof in the water.

Officials have not said what caused the vehicle to go into Cowan Lake.

