Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Deputies: Inmate at large after fleeing a Lebanon correctional facility

Anyone with information about Glynis Thompson's whereabouts should call 911 immediately and...
Anyone with information about Glynis Thompson's whereabouts should call 911 immediately and give his location.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help with locating a man they say remains at large after escaping a Lebanon correctional facility early Wednesday.

Deputies say that Glynis Thompson and two other inmates “breached a window” and escaped on foot from the Community Correctional Center on State Route 63 around 1:40 a.m.

The two inmates who fled with Thompson were arrested by Monroe Police shortly after the escape and taken to Warren County Jail, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Although Thompson did not have any weapons, the 37-year-old is considered dangerous and has active arrest warrants, as well as a history of violence, deputies said. They are uncertain of his access to weapons.

The sheriff’s office describes Thompson as having numerous tattoos, including two tear drops by his right eye, a cross at his left eye, line tattoos on both eyelids and a full neck tattoo that has depictions of females and wings.

Thompson is also described as 5-feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Thompson should immediately call 9-1-1 and contact Detective Brandon Abshear of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1586, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lifeguard is in the hospital after attempting to rescue a swimmer who was struggling in the...
Coney Island lifeguard hospitalized after attempted rescue, sheriff’s office says
A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football...
Burrow’s new deal incoming? Another domino in NFL QB contracts falls
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
The Cincinnati Bengals have invested $20 million into renovations at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals invest $20M into Paycor Stadium renovations for fans

Latest News

Given its location, 3CDC says Yoli's is “a convenient stop for pool-goers and visitors to Main...
New taco bar to be ‘convenient stop’ for Ziegler Park pool-goers
Duke Energy Foundation donated funding to local agencies to help residents stay cool as...
Duke Energy donates $50K to area counties to aid in fan distribution
A SWAT standoff lasted four hours hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.
SWAT standoff ends in Cheviot after 4 hours
Addyson (left), 5, and Alijah (right), 7, both died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical...
Cause out in fire that killed 2 Cincinnati children