Duke Energy donates $50K to area counties to aid in fan distribution

Duke Energy Foundation donated funding to local agencies to help residents stay cool as...
Duke Energy Foundation donated funding to local agencies to help residents stay cool as temperatures climb into the mid-90s this week.(WBTV File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In lieu of temperatures soaring into the mid-90s across the Tri-State this week, The Duke Energy Foundation has donated $50,000 to help residents stay cool.

Ten counties in Ohio and Kentucky received funding toward purchasing fans to distribute to low-income and elderly customers.

“This week will be extremely hot, and we know everyone is feeling the impact,” said Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky president Amy Spiller. “We are providing these grants to help agencies buy fans because we know a simple tool can go a long way in helping our customers feel relief. We couldn’t do this without our amazing local agencies who help us reach our customers where we live and work in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.”

Agencies participating in fan distribution are below:

Ohio

  • Hamilton County – St. Vincent de Paul, 513-421-0602
  • Butler County – SELF (Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families), 513-868-9300
  • Warren County – Warren County Community Services, 513-970-6737
  • Clermont County – Clermont County Community Services, 513-732-2277 Ext. 3
  • Brown County – Adams/Brown Community Economic Opportunities Inc., 937-378-6041

Kentucky

  • Kenton, Boone, Campbell, Pendleton, Grant counties – Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, 859-581-6607

