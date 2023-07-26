First Alert Weather Day Thursday, Friday due to excessive heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State area will experience excessive heat Thursday and Friday from noon until 10 p.m., making them First Alert Weather Days.

The heat index values could be as hot as 110 degrees but will vary across the Tri-State, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Areas with the hottest heat index value include:

City centers, such as Downtown Cincinnati, because of heat retention by infrastructure.

River and stream valleys due to high humidity.

Cornfields, such as the Batesville Airport, because of reduced airflow through the corn and the transpiration of moisture from plants.

A heat advisory has been issued for the FOX19 viewing area Wednesday.

During the afternoon, much of the Tri-State will experience a mix of sun and clouds with humid conditions and highs in the 90s.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the evening and overnight hours. Much of the FOX19 NOW view area is under a marginal risk (level one of five) for strong to severe storms with the main threat being gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.

Heat Index Values near 100 degrees for many in the tri-state... take it easy & drink plenty of water. More heat & humidity will bring higher values than this Thursday and Friday afternoon. Details at https://t.co/AMqueKPXZY @FOX19 #Cincinnati #cincywx #heat #humidity #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/7jUyj44i4F — Ethan Emery FOX19 (@EthanEmeryWX) July 26, 2023

