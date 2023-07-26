Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

First Alert Weather Day Thursday, Friday due to excessive heat

A heat advisory has been issued for the Tri-State area, and Thursday and Friday are First Alert...
A heat advisory has been issued for the Tri-State area, and Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days.(WXIX)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State area will experience excessive heat Thursday and Friday from noon until 10 p.m., making them First Alert Weather Days.

The heat index values could be as hot as 110 degrees but will vary across the Tri-State, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Areas with the hottest heat index value include:

  • City centers, such as Downtown Cincinnati, because of heat retention by infrastructure.
  • River and stream valleys due to high humidity.
  • Cornfields, such as the Batesville Airport, because of reduced airflow through the corn and the transpiration of moisture from plants.

A heat advisory has been issued for the FOX19 viewing area Wednesday.

During the afternoon, much of the Tri-State will experience a mix of sun and clouds with humid conditions and highs in the 90s.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the evening and overnight hours. Much of the FOX19 NOW view area is under a marginal risk (level one of five) for strong to severe storms with the main threat being gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Overnight Forecast

Most Read

A lifeguard is in the hospital after attempting to rescue a swimmer who was struggling in the...
Coney Island lifeguard hospitalized after attempted rescue, sheriff’s office says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football...
Burrow’s new deal incoming? Another domino in NFL QB contracts falls
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

The post from Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District says no injuries have been reported.
Crews respond to Cowan Lake after vehicle goes into water
Wild Eggs plans to add 2 more locations in the Tri-State
Wild Eggs plans to add 2 more locations in the Tri-State
Alexander McKenzie, 28, was intoxicated by something other than alcohol or marijuana at the...
Amelia man sentenced for head-on OVI crash that killed passenger
Kickin' it with Ken: Prime blackberry season at McGlasson Farm
Kickin' it with Ken: Prime blackberry season at McGlasson Farm