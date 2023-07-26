FOP president voices officers’ concerns over dissolving CPD District 5

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is dissolving its District Five by the end of 2023 but the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president says this decision is creating safety concerns for officers and citizens.

In May, Cincinnati officials announced they would be eliminating District Five.

“The cops, through me, are making a statement that the wrong decision was made,” explained Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils. “That decision will affect the safety of citizens. That decision will affect the safety of police officers.”

CPD is moving from five to four police districts by the end of the year.

In the late 1950s, a building on Ludlow Avenue used by the Cincinnati Park Board for Mt. Airy Forest became District Five Police Headquarters.

It closed in 2018 when abhorrent working conditions were brought to light, and there was also a call for additional space.

District Five then moved to Hamilton Avenue in College Hill, but that didn’t seem to be the answer, either.

Now, the permanent solution, according to city leaders, is to shut it down.

“We will shift from five total districts to four by the end of the year,” explained Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long in May. “This is the best permanent solution for the department.”

“What has really soured a whole lot of our police officers and made them angry and made them scared about the direction of our police department was that assault on Terry McGufey.”

Hils says members are against the city’s decision to dissolve District Five, adding that recent attacks against officers reveal dangers to having fewer districts.

He explains that under the city’s plans, patrol officers could be more than 20 minutes away from their assigned beat. Hils says closing District Five would put officers further away from many Cincinnati neighborhoods and spread officers even more thin.

“Behind the designed compliment of 1059, I believe we’re about 130 officers below that now, and when you go to one less police district, I think that’s again writing on the wall that, that will never be repaired,” says Hils.

According to Hils, this will change the way the community is policed and protected.

He says he’s disappointed in the city’s decision after such large financial efforts went into rebuilding District Three.

