First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory Thursday, Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon Thursday until 9 p.m. Friday.

Heat index values will soar to around 100 Thursday and reach 100 to 105 on Friday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

A ***A HEAT ADVISORY*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Slow down, take it easy and drink plenty of fluids. For more information check https://t.co/ZSKVdE0wY7 or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/R1SxnqSb7d — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) July 26, 2023

Wednesday’s high will top out around 91 degrees. It’s already in the low to mid-70s across the Tri-State.

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning until just after lunchtime.

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny.

This heatwave could be the longest stretch of 90-degree days in a while with the heat peaking with a high temperature of 96 degrees on Friday.

You have to go back to July 4, 2018, for the last time Cincinnati reached 96, the forecast high temperature for Friday.

The blazing heat of the summer of 2012 brought the last occurrence of high temps from 97 through 101 and two days that summer peaked at 104.

The Dust Bowl brought the last occurrence of 105 on July 12, 1936. Cincinnati’s highest temperature ever was 108, recorded on July 21 and 22, 1934.

Hot Cincy Summers - Years With Greatest Number of 90 degree High Temperatures

1936 - 64 Days

1944 - 58 Days

1913 - 56 Days

1934/2007 - 54 Days

Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. There is a chance for storms both days.

The first half of next week will be humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will each have a daily chance of afternoon pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms, but nothing will be organized and most will be dry. The best opportunity to see any rain will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be when the heat will be felt! Wednesday through Saturday will have afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s, but with humidity factored in the heat index, or feels like temperatures, will be in the mid to even upper 90s at times! The forecast also has some breezy conditions at times, which will certainly help when you’re outside in the sticky air.

Isolated showers and storms return Friday evening as unsettled weather will be possible Saturday. Sunday is dry with temperatures near normal in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, but more unsettled weather will be possible going into the following week.

Heat, humidity and pop-up showers and storms are on the table as we enter the first days of August in the tri-state!

