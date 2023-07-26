Heat and humidity build in the tri-state with storm chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds with humid conditions and highs in the low 90s. With humidity factored in, heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will be in the mid-to-upper 90s!

Much of the day is dry, but isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the evening and overnight hours. Much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for strong to severe storms - with the main threat of storms being gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for both Thursday and Friday with feels like temperatures around or exceeding 100 degrees. Take it easy outside - especially those of you who work outdoors for the bulk of the day. Frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, plenty of water and wearing light colored clothing will help beat the heat. In addition, check on your neighbors, and make sure your pets are hydrated and staying cool.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs both days will be in the mid 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. Though we can’t rule out a slight chance of showers and storms, each day will be mainly dry.

Saturday will have scattered showers and storms - especially in the afternoon and evening with another day of heat and humidity with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the mid 90s.

Lower humidity and seasonable temperatures return Sunday into early next week with mainly dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

The two-week outlook features temperatures near-to-slightly-below normal in the FOX19 NOW viewing area with near-normal precipitation - which means no big airmass of active weather nor abnormally dry conditions are on the table going into early August.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.