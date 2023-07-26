Keeping yourself, pets safe during the heat wave

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As temperatures reach dangerous highs across the Tri-State, animal experts are trying to educate owners on how to keep their pets safe.

With the heat index value reaching triple digits Thursday and Friday, the Hamilton County Dog Warden says dog owners should avoid going on long walks when temperatures are 90 degrees or hotter to avoid a medical emergency.

“When we get into these really hot temperatures, the big thing to remember is heat stroke can happen really fast,” Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE said.

Anderson says when high temperatures and humidity come together, cats and dogs can have a heat stroke within 15 minutes.

Trouble breathing, decolorization in the gums, seizures, or even a coma are a few symptoms pets have when experiencing heat stroke, he said. Overweight, short and older dogs are most likely to suffer from these illnesses.

According to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team, Wednesday’s temperatures made some surfaces reach triple digits.

Surface Temperature Asphalt 140 degrees Cement 125 degrees Unshaded Grass 105 degrees

Experts say temperatures above 120 degrees can burn an animal’s paws in five minutes, and temperatures above 140 degrees can burn their paws in one minute.

“If it’s too hot for you to put your hand on the ground, it’s too hot for your dog to be walking on the ground,” Anderson explained.

The number one safety hack to keeping pets cool is spraying them down softly with a misting bottle or hose and feeding them cold water inside, he added.

Road crews, landscapers and construction workers will also be working throughout the week, even in the blistering heat.

Local construction workers Jimmy Brothers and Josh Beamer are working on bridge repairs on Interstate 74 and shared how they are both planning on staying cool this week.

“Drink a lot of water in the morning before work and the night before because the water your drink during the day doesn’t do no good. That’ll make you sick,” Beamer explained.

Both men say the key to surviving the heat is teamwork and listening to the body.

“Just the pace - you got to slow your pace down when it gets hot like this,” Brothers said. “Obviously, when it’s like 50 to 60 degrees, you can work a little harder. When it’s warm, you have to slow down a little bit and don’t get out of breath.”

In response to the heat wave, the City of Cincinnati is allowing the public to visit their cooling centers at any of the Cincinnati Recreation Commissions, which will be open during normal business hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.