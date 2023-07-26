Contests
Michael J. Fox Foundation, UC team up for ‘landmark clinical study’

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF), in collaboration with the University of Cincinnati, has announced a significant milestone in its efforts to harness the power of community to accelerate brain health insights, treatments and prevention.(NBC Universal)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and the University of Cincinnati are teaming up for what they say is a “landmark clinical study.”

UC is one of more than 50 clinical sites around the world participating in the expansion of the clinical study, the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI), according to the Health Collaborative.

PPMI is now accepting participants with and without a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis to better understand who gets the disease, who doesn’t and why.

Those 60 and older without Parkinson’s disease are asked to take a smell test. [Click to access the test]

Smell loss can be a risk factor for brain diseases such as Parkinson’s, the Health Collaborative explained.

