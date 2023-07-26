New taco bar to be ‘convenient stop’ for Ziegler Park pool-goers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new taco bar is set for its grand opening Thursday in the Main Street Entertainment District.

Yoli’s is located at 213 Woodward Street in the recently expanded Ziegler Park. Given its location, 3CDC says the taco bar is “a convenient stop for pool-goers and visitors to Main Street alike.”

The owners of Yoli’s, Garth Lieb and Tom Stephen, are also the owners of Liberty’s Bar & Bottle and The Pony in Over-the-Rhine.

“We love that it’s across the street from the pool and in the park, yet still seems part of Main Street,” Lieb said. “We’re excited to bring another top-quality casual drinking and dining option to the Main Street entertainment district – an area we’ve come to know and love since we opened Liberty’s in 2014.”

Yoli’s will feature a 15-seat horseshoe bar surrounded by table seating, as well as two outdoor patios – one for dining and one for shuffleboard and other outdoor activities.

Aside from food, Yoli’s menu will include beverages like margaritas and cocktails, as well as a limited offering of beer and wine. (3CDC)

The restaurant will be open early during pool season, serving coffee, breakfast burritos and other grab-and-go items, and will otherwise be a gathering space to catch a game or simply enjoy the outdoor space.

Following Thursday’s grand opening, Yoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The hours for Friday and Saturday will be 11 a.m. to midnight. (3CDC)

“The menu will focus on customizable tacos, burritos and salads with a rotating selection of proteins,” Lieb said. “We’ll also have some permanent menu items, based on fan favorites, and grab-and-go options to make it convenient for those who want to head to the park or pool.”

