Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

New taco bar to be ‘convenient stop’ for Ziegler Park pool-goers

Given its location, 3CDC says Yoli's is “a convenient stop for pool-goers and visitors to Main...
Given its location, 3CDC says Yoli's is “a convenient stop for pool-goers and visitors to Main Street alike.”(3CDC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new taco bar is set for its grand opening Thursday in the Main Street Entertainment District.

Yoli’s is located at 213 Woodward Street in the recently expanded Ziegler Park. Given its location, 3CDC says the taco bar is “a convenient stop for pool-goers and visitors to Main Street alike.”

The owners of Yoli’s, Garth Lieb and Tom Stephen, are also the owners of Liberty’s Bar & Bottle and The Pony in Over-the-Rhine.

“We love that it’s across the street from the pool and in the park, yet still seems part of Main Street,” Lieb said. “We’re excited to bring another top-quality casual drinking and dining option to the Main Street entertainment district – an area we’ve come to know and love since we opened Liberty’s in 2014.”

Yoli’s will feature a 15-seat horseshoe bar surrounded by table seating, as well as two outdoor patios – one for dining and one for shuffleboard and other outdoor activities.

Aside from food, Yoli’s menu will include beverages like margaritas and cocktails, as well as a...
Aside from food, Yoli’s menu will include beverages like margaritas and cocktails, as well as a limited offering of beer and wine.(3CDC)

The restaurant will be open early during pool season, serving coffee, breakfast burritos and other grab-and-go items, and will otherwise be a gathering space to catch a game or simply enjoy the outdoor space.

Following Thursday’s grand opening, Yoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
Following Thursday’s grand opening, Yoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The hours for Friday and Saturday will be 11 a.m. to midnight.(3CDC)

“The menu will focus on customizable tacos, burritos and salads with a rotating selection of proteins,” Lieb said. “We’ll also have some permanent menu items, based on fan favorites, and grab-and-go options to make it convenient for those who want to head to the park or pool.”

Following Thursday’s grand opening, Yoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The hours for Friday and Saturday will be 11 a.m. to midnight.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lifeguard is in the hospital after attempting to rescue a swimmer who was struggling in the...
Coney Island lifeguard hospitalized after attempted rescue, sheriff’s office says
A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football...
Burrow’s new deal incoming? Another domino in NFL QB contracts falls
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
The Cincinnati Bengals have invested $20 million into renovations at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals invest $20M into Paycor Stadium renovations for fans

Latest News

Anyone with information about Glynis Thompson's whereabouts should call 911 immediately and...
Deputies: Inmate at large after fleeing a Lebanon correctional facility
Duke Energy Foundation donated funding to local agencies to help residents stay cool as...
Duke Energy donates $50K to area counties to aid in fan distribution
A SWAT standoff lasted four hours hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.
SWAT standoff ends in Cheviot after 4 hours
Addyson (left), 5, and Alijah (right), 7, both died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical...
Cause out in fire that killed 2 Cincinnati children