Reds Community Fund giving back to Tri-State school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds Community Fund, a nonprofit that uses baseball and softball to help kids, is giving back Thursday in a big way.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell caught up with the organization to learn about their plans.

The Reds Community Fund, a nonprofit that uses baseball and softball to help kids, is giving back Thursday in a big way.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.