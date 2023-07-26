Shooting victim shows up at UC hospital
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway after a person showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say they tracked the shooting to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
