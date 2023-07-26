SWAT standoff in Cheviot
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff is underway right now in Cheviot, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.
SWAT officers are visibly surrounding a home on Harrison Avenue near Delmar Avenue.
