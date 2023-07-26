SWAT standoff ends in Cheviot without suspect in custody

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff ended after four hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.

SWAT officers with guns drawn surrounded a home on Delmar Avenue near Harrison Avenue for a domestic violence situation, according to the Cheviot Police Department.

The SWAT team shouted into the home they had a search warrant and an arrest warrant for a man inside.

The suspect would not answer the door, but Cheviot police say he did say through a Ring doorbell that he was not coming outside.

At one point, a child was released from the home.

Once the child was out and safe, SWAT went inside and cleared the residence.

The standoff ended around 9 a.m. after at least one flashbang device was used.

Police cleared the scene around 10 a.m.

Charges were filed against the suspect but police did not say if that person is in custody or was ever in the home to begin with.

#BREAKING Swat team has entered the home here in Cheviot after hours-long standoff ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/704rV5KlYh — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) July 26, 2023

