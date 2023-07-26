Tri-State man relies on artificial intelligence to help dismiss court case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State man represented himself in court and won his case with the help of artificial intelligence.

Christopher Brock found out Tuesday that his case at the Hamilton County Municipal Court was being dismissed.

Brock says he’s the first person in the United States to win a court case while representing himself with the help of AI like chatGPT.

“You can’t go into an AI and say, ‘Win my case,’” explains Brock. “It’s not going to work, but if you’re diligent and you understand where you have standing in a court case, you could absolutely create some of the initial filings, appeals, motions, memorandums and briefs with AI.”

Brock says he received a citation for building a small shed on his property in Hamilton County.

“This was building an asset on my property that I got criminalized for,” Brock says.

The citation was issued in October 2022, and through the court process, Brock says he realized how helpful AI could be.

“There were so many ways that this bureaucratic system can really slow down the average person from fighting and protecting their rights and by seeing that, I realized the value of AI,” Brock explains.

In December 2022, Brock, who does not have a legal background, says he started using AI to help with his court case.

He says AI created filings that were written as well as lawyers would have written them.

“I started uploading legal information that I had already set up for an appeal into the AI, and the AI was able to create motions, to dismiss, and other briefs and other memorandums,” Brock describes. “It was just repeatedly using the information I already had AI trained on to create more motions. I filed six or seven motions. I fought in two different courts to get to this dismissal.”

Brock says he thinks law practices will become more efficient and productive through the use of AI.

