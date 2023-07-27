Contests
3 indicted in ATM repair worker robbery, stealing $70K

Three men each face up to 30 years in prison after they were indicted in the recent robbery of an ATM repair worker and stealing nearly $70,000 in Union Township, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office.(wabi)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three men each face up to 30 years in prison after they were indicted in the recent robbery of an ATM repair worker and stealing nearly $70,000 in Union Township, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lamonte Vining, Benjamin Diantre Robertson, and Darious D. Randle are all held at the Clermont County Jail.

Each is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, tampering with evidence, grand theft and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities.

According to their indictments, they robbed a worker on July 3 as he repaired an ATM machine in the 600 block of Ohio Pike.

At least one of the suspects indicated he was armed with a gun.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle with nearly $70,000 from the ATM machine but prosecutors say just over $30,000 was recovered.

Union Township police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Sgt. Ken Mullis at 513-753-2217.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

