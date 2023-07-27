$38M affordable housing renovation project coming to East Walnut Hills in August

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two apartment buildings in East Walnut Hills are being renovated into quality homes in an effort to help close the affordable housing gap in Cincinnati.

The 102-year-old Riverview building and the San Marco, which has been around since the 1930s, house over 100 Cincinnati residents, thanks to the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority.

But while these already-homes are getting a $38 million facelift, Cincinnati, and even other cities across the country, continues to have an affordable housing issue, according to CMHA CEO Gregory Johnson.

“As a community overall, we’ve been trying to put our heads together to see what works,” Johnson said. “It’s a challenge that all of us are trying to figure out.”

The San Marco has 30 units inside and is one of two affordable housing buildings being renovated this August. (Mary LeBus)

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released data from 2015-2019 regarding Cincinnati residents’ income in comparison to the Area Median Income, the midpoint of the region’s income. In 2020, the AMI for the Greater Cincinnati Area was $81,300 for a family of four, according to HUD.

Based on this data, about 62.4% of residents do not meet the city’s AMI, which is not only based on income but also on how many people live in a home.

Income Distribution Percent of Cincinnati Residents 30% or less of the AMI 28.7% of residents 31-50% of the AMI 16.1% of residents 51-80% of the AMI 17.6% of residents 81-100% of the AMI 8.8% of residents 101% or more of the AMI 28.8% of residents

Types of Households Annual Income Extremely Low-Income < 30% of the AMI Very Low-Income < 50% of the AMI Low Income < 80% of the AMI Moderate Income < 81-95% of the AMI

At the Riverview and San Marco, rent is intentionally set based on how much a person makes, meaning residents pay 30% of their gross annual income - the definition of what is considered “affordable,” according to HUD.

“This is the fifth and sixth high-rise that we’re renovating,” Johnson said. “[Affordable housing] is so precious to our community. If we lose what we already have, we’re going to need more.”

CMHA has owned and operated the two historic East Walnut Hills buildings for more than 60 years and owns over 4,000 other units in Hamilton County.

Johnson says improvements are needed to the apartments to create quality homes for residents.

The Riverview House, a nine-floor apartment building, is home to more than 100 people in East Walnut Hills. (Mary LeBus)

Renovating Riverview & the San Marco

The beginning phases of updating more than 130 units will start in August. The Riverview, a nine-floor building with over 100 units will be first.

Improvements that are being made include new elevators, upgrades to the electrical and plumbing system, HVAC repairs and more.

CMHA, alongside co-developers, The Gorman Company, will work floor-by-floor. Residents will either temporarily move to an already renovated unit or they will temporarily move to another apartment building owned by the company.

One thing that will be a new addition to both apartments is a computer lab and Wi-Fi - something residents did not have before unless bought on their own.

“It will be a huge amenity,” Johnson said. “Being able to talk to doctors to order medications, understanding how information is shared - it puts people in the mainstream, especially the Wi-Fi.”

Newly refurbished kitchens and flooring will also be something residents can look forward to.

The span of the project is expected to take about 18 months for both buildings.

“We [at CMHA] want to make sure the community knows we are working hard to solve the affordable housing gap,” Johnson added.

The Riverview San Marco project is part of a $1 billion renovation project for the 4,000 units being renovated across Hamilton County.

correction: The East Walnut Hills project costs $38 million, according to CMHA. It is a part of the $1 billion renovation project happening across Hamilton County. The $38 million comes from tax-exempt bonds, housing tax credits, federal historic rehabilitation tax credits, re-invested developer fee, OHFA Bond Gap Financing, deferred developer fee and public housing capital dollars.

