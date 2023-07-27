Contests
Bengals give contract extension to Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) performs a drill during the NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) performs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Kelsey Conway
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The Cincinnati Bengals and Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson reached a contract extension that will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season.

Hendrickson, 29, entered the upcoming season with a $15 million cap hit. His original deal went through the 2023 season with a cap hit of $17.5 million. By extending him one more year, it gives the Bengals more cap flexibility for the future as they have several key players seeking contract extensions.

Exact details of Hendrickson’s contract extension have not been released yet but it’s clear by doing this ahead of signing quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson, this move was made to help the Bengals from a cap standpoint.

Since arriving in Cincinnati, Hendrickson has made a name for himself as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. In 31 regular-season games with Cincinnati (29 starts), he has logged 22 sacks, six forced fumbles and three pass deflections. He’s earned two Pro Bowl nods in his first two seasons with the Bengals.

Hendrickson has become one of, if not the most, valuable players on the defensive side of the ball in Cincinnati. His 22 sacks since the start of his first season with the Bengals in 2021 are the eighth-most in the NFL during that time span.

When he first signed with the Bengals in March 2021, he signed a four-year deal worth $60 million after four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

