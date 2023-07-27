Bengals ‘Official Cookie’ announced

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are partnering with Montgomery bakery That’s So Sweet! to provide the Bengals’ “Official Cookie.”

That’s So Sweet!’s famous chocolate chip cookies, Reese’s Pieces cookies, pecan pie bars and more will be sold throughout Paycor Stadium, the bakery announced Thursday.

In addition, That’s So Sweet! will offer sweet deals and giveaways throughout the season for fans to celebrate.

“The Cincinnati Bengals are proud to partner with That’s So Sweet! to serve Bengals fans these new, fresh and delicious treats this season at Paycor Stadium,” said Chris Ryan, Bengals Senior Corporate Sales Manager.

“That’s So Sweet! is a well-known and well-loved Cincinnati bakery, and at the Bengals, we value our relationships with local businesses who are dedicated to serving our amazing fans.”

The bakery is located at 10796 Montgomery Road.

Fans can stop by That’s So Sweet! for delicious dessert packages, including football-themed decorated cookies, the perfect tailgate treat ahead of gamedays.

They also can enjoy an array of sweet treats, including their famous Ooey Gooey Cookies, cooked three-fourths of the way through and kept warm for those soft cookie lovers.

“As a local bakery dedicated to serving others with the best desserts around, we’re excited for the opportunity to deliver treats that fans will love,” said Nancy Aichholz, That’s So Sweet! owner and founder.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to team up with the Bengals, and we look forward to sharing our sweet treats with Who Dey Nation this season.”

That’s So Sweet! is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sunday. 

To learn more about That’s So Sweet!, to place an order, or to learn about becoming a member of the That’s So Sweet! team, visit www.thatssosweet.com.

