Beshear, DeWine to provide Brent Spence Bridge Corridor updates

Brent Spence design team to be announced
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The governors of Kentucky and Ohio will announce the design-build partners for the Brent Spence companion bridge Thursday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, and the Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks will provide updates.

The event will be at 3 p.m. at Drees Pavilion in Devou Park.

FOX19 NOW will provide live coverage on-air and online.

