Cheviot SWAT standoff: New details in court docs

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - We are learning new details about a four-hour SWAT standoff in Cheviot early Wednesday that ended without the suspect in custody.

Court documents reveal the suspect’s identity and what prompted police to go to his home in the 3800 block of Delmar Avenue.

Larry Thomas Jr. is accused of choking his wife several times and sitting on her, Cheviot police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Thomas “failed to surrender” when police arrived, prompting “a SWAT call-out response,” the court document states.

He eventually was found not to be in the home and left his 10-year-old son behind, police wrote.

The affidavit also says Thomas is a felon and firearms were recovered from the home.

He faces several charges: Strangulation, inducing panic, endangering children, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business and domestic violence.

