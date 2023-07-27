Contests
Convicted rapist sentenced to life in prison in Warren County
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Franklin man convicted of raping a child was sentenced to life in prison Thursday by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Peeler.

Todd Rogers, 43, was convicted by a grand jury on rape, attempted rape and gross sexual imposition charges involving a minor.

Prosecutors say the 8-year-old victim came forward in August 2022 and said Rogers had been abusing him for three years.

Investigators believe he had been forcing the victim to do sexual things at his home in Franklin.

As part of his sentence, Rogers will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life in addition to a life sentence in jail.

“I’m so grateful that this jury listened to the testimony of that little girl, and in handing down this verdict told her ‘we believe you,’” Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told FOX19 NOW.

Rogers will have his first chance at parole in 15 years.

