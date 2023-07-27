Director of Middletown senior center terminated, board says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Central Connections Board of Directors says the decision was made Thursday morning to immediately terminate the director of the facility, Diane Rodgers, according to a post on Facebook.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk says Rodgers was escorted out of the center and told not to return.

Central Connections is a senior center located at 3907 Central Avenue.

Chief Birk says Rodgers is the target of an ongoing investigation by Middletown police.

He would not discuss the allegations and no charges have been filed.

Middletown police say the Central Connections Board of Directors is fully cooperating with their investigation.

“It is the board’s intention to do everything in our power to keep Central Connections open and operating to service the needs of the Middletown and surrounding senior community,” the Facebook post read.

The board says it is actively looking for an interim director to replace Rodgers.

