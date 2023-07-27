Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Director of Middletown senior center terminated, board says

The director of Central Connection was immediately terminated Thursday by the Board of...
The director of Central Connection was immediately terminated Thursday by the Board of Directors, according to a Facebook. Middletown Police Chief David Birk would not discuss the allegations.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Central Connections Board of Directors says the decision was made Thursday morning to immediately terminate the director of the facility, Diane Rodgers, according to a post on Facebook.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk says Rodgers was escorted out of the center and told not to return.

Central Connections is a senior center located at 3907 Central Avenue.

Chief Birk says Rodgers is the target of an ongoing investigation by Middletown police.

He would not discuss the allegations and no charges have been filed.

Middletown police say the Central Connections Board of Directors is fully cooperating with their investigation.

“It is the board’s intention to do everything in our power to keep Central Connections open and operating to service the needs of the Middletown and surrounding senior community,” the Facebook post read.

The board says it is actively looking for an interim director to replace Rodgers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Glynis Thompson was the last of the trio to be taken into custody, the Warren County Sheriff’s...
Third inmate in custody following escape from Lebanon correctional facility
A SWAT standoff lasted four hours hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.
SWAT standoff ends in Cheviot without suspect in custody
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
Tri-State officer arrested on child exploitation, voyeurism charges

Latest News

Two affordable housing apartment buildings are being renovated by the Cincinnati Metropolitan...
$38M affordable housing renovation project coming to East Walnut Hills in August
Heat wave and afternoon storms
Ohio schools will be required to provide access to no-cost period products in schools thanks in...
Hamilton County introduces ‘no-cost’ program to address period poverty in schools
A look at temperatures and rainfall at 4 p.m.
Rain timeline and temperatures