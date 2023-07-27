Contests
FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Continues & Afternoon Storms

High temperatures and humidity through the weekend
By Oliver Moster
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in affect for the Tri-State through today and Friday with Heat Index values likely exceeding 100 degrees. Both of these days are also FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to the excessive heat, as well as the storms for tonight.

Storms are starting to pop-up this afternoon, with the main threats being strong winds and heavy downpours, with lightning and hail also being potential hazards. Storms are expected through the entire Tri-State, with more of the severe pop-ups in the eastern part of the viewing area. Storms and showers should clear out in the evening hours.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day this year so far in Cincinnati temperature-wise, with a high in the mid 90s. Again tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to the heat, if you are planning on going outside, make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Pets are also a concern, make sure they are staying cool as well. Temperatures rise under partly cloudy skies, with humidity values also spiking in the afternoon.

The weekend sees the beginning of the cool-down, with a cold front and a band of storms moving through the area on Saturday, knocking temperatures back down to average for the beginning of next week. Humidity also decreases moving into Monday under partly cloudy skies.

The rest of next week stays under partly cloudy skies and average temperatures until Thursday, which has a spike in temperatures and chances for showers and storms. lows also drop into the mid 60s through the beginning of August.

Steve Horstmeyer
