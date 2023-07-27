First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Excessive heat, Air Quality Advisory, severe storm risk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for both Thursday and Friday with Heat Index values around or exceeding 100, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Because of this, both Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Thursday also brings a marginal risk of severe storms starting this afternoon into the evening.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for most of the Tri-State.

The Agency says it expects to see levels of ozone in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on the Air Quality Index.

Heat Wave

This heat wave could be the longest stretch of 90-degree days in a while with the heat peaking with a high temperature of 96 on Friday.

Heat index values are possible between 100-110 degrees on both days.

Areas with the hottest heat index value include:

City centers, such as Downtown Cincinnati, because of heat retention by infrastructure.

River and stream valleys due to high humidity.

Cornfields, such as the Batesville Airport, because of reduced airflow through the corn and the transpiration of moisture from plants.

Storm risk

Scattered thunderstorms could develop from 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon to 9 p.m., according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Our evening commute looks wet and stormy.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe with flooding rain, the Weather Team says.

The main threats will be heavy downpours, strong and gusty winds, hail and lightning.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather: Level 1 out of 5.

FIRST ALERT: Tracking hot and humid conditions both today and Friday in the @FOX19 viewing area. Feels like temps may reach 100. Thursday PM we're also watching the risk of storms developing that may be on the strong side. You can track it all on the #FirstAlertWX app! #cincywx pic.twitter.com/5Hgm4SjI4Q — Ethan Emery FOX19 (@EthanEmeryWX) July 27, 2023

Air Quality Alert

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for most of the Tri-State.

This includes Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana, until midnight Thursday.

The Agency says it expects to see levels of ozone in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on the Air Quality Index.

On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions:

Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of driving

Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap.

Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation.

Avoid the use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days.

In general, take it easy outside - especially for those of you who work outdoors.

Frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, plenty of water, and wearing light-colored clothing will help beat the heat.

In addition, check on your neighbors, and make sure your pets are hydrated and staying cool.

