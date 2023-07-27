Hamilton County introduces ‘no-cost’ program to address period poverty in schools

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local lawmakers and women’s advocacy leaders scored a win that will make a state-wide impact on addressing period poverty in schools.

Hamilton County Commissioners and the Commission on Women & Girls met at Oyler School in Price Hill Thursday to announce the rollout of a no-cost period product program to help students in Ohio gain access to free menstruation products in schools.

House Bill 33 has allocated $5 million toward this effort for the fiscal year 2024 and the program will require schools that enroll girls in grades six through 12 to provide free products and install product dispensers.

Prior to the program’s approval, schools were not required to accommodate the menstruation needs of students in any way.

The National Library of Medicine published a report on period poverty that said menstrual health among girls is a “critical global public health issue” because of a lack of access to products, educational materials and sanitation facilities.

As a result, one in four teens in the U.S. have missed classes because they did not have access to menstrual products, according to the advocacy group, The Pad Project.

The Journal of Global Health Reports published a study linking period poverty to health issues such as depression and urinary tract infections.

Ohio will become the 17th state to pass legislation requiring that free menstrual products be provided in schools.

