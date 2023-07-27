Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Joe Burrow carted off field

Joe Burrow carted off the field
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp today.

According to FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch, who was there, says Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Jeremy says it looked like a lower leg injury.

It happened around 4 pm during training camp when the team was practicing 11 on 11 drills.

Jeremy says it was a non-contact injury and Burrow got up on his own power with a little bit of help.

The leg was wrapped when Burrow was carted off the field and taken to the Bengals locker room.

Thursday was day 2 of training camp for the Bengals.

This is breaking news. We will update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Glynis Thompson was the last of the trio to be taken into custody, the Warren County Sheriff’s...
Third inmate in custody following escape from Lebanon correctional facility
A SWAT standoff lasted four hours hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.
SWAT standoff ends in Cheviot without suspect in custody
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
Tri-State officer arrested on child exploitation, voyeurism charges

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) performs a drill during the NFL football...
Bengals give contract extension to Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson
The Cincinnati Bengals are partnering with Montgomery bakery That’s So Sweet! to provide the...
Bengals ‘Official Cookie’ announced
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) turns...
Mark your calendars: ‘White Bengal’ night date announced
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow answers contract extension questions