Mark your calendars: ‘White Bengal’ night date announced

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) turns...
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) turns downfield after completing a catch as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced the date for their “White Bengal” night on Wednesday.

On Sept. 25, fans will see the rare white and black uniforms as the Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium for Monday Night Football.

Bengals invest $20M into Paycor Stadium renovations for fans

“If this date wasn’t already circled on your calendar... do it now,” the team tweeted.

The all-white jerseys came out during the 2022 season and were worn during the game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow answers contract extension questions

