Mark your calendars: ‘White Bengal’ night date announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced the date for their “White Bengal” night on Wednesday.

On Sept. 25, fans will see the rare white and black uniforms as the Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium for Monday Night Football.

“If this date wasn’t already circled on your calendar... do it now,” the team tweeted.

The all-white jerseys came out during the 2022 season and were worn during the game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.