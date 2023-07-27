Contests
New police chief named for Delhi Township

Delhi Township Assistant Police Chief Jeff Braun will be the new police chief when the current one, Jim Howarth, retires next month.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a new police chief for Delhi Township, a western Hamilton County suburb of nearly 30,000 residents.

Township trustees announced early Thursday they unanimously agree to promote Assistant Police Chief Jeff Braun to the top cop job.

Braun is a 27-year veteran of the police department and a lifelong Delhi resident.

The current chief, Jim Howarth, is retiring on Aug. 31 after serving Delhi Township for 30 years.

“I am honored to take on this new leadership role within the department,” Braun said in a news release.

“Delhi is my home – both personally and professionally – and I’ve always been proud to serve my neighbors while working hard to help build a police force that serves the community with fairness, care and compassion.

“The solidarity and relationships our officers have within the community are special, and I’m excited to build upon the legacy established by Chief Howarth and those who came before him.”

Before being promoted to Assistant Chief in 2018, Braun served as corporal, lieutenant and sergeant.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy (2013); received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati (2016, 2020); and was honored with the Robert B. Mills Memorial Graduate Award (2021).

Braun also sits on the boards of the Hamilton County Police Association and Kids, Cops, n’ Firefighters and is active in the Delhi Citizens Police Association and the Kiwanis Club of Riverview Delhi Hills.

Delhi’s public servants are the “backbone of our community, and we couldn’t be prouder to name Assistant Chief Braun as the next leader of our police force,” Township Trustee and Board Chairman Mike Davis said in the release.

“Jeff joined the department in 1996 and has continued to advance both through the ranks and as a law enforcement professional and community leader. We are so grateful to have had Chief Howarth for 30 years in Delhi. His leadership, thoughtful succession planning and close collaboration with Jeff, as well as with our other seasoned men and women in uniform within Delhi Police Department, will make for a smooth transition.”

The Delhi Police Department has 32 sworn officers and three full-time civilian employees.

“The department is certified in all statewide standards for law enforcement agencies established by the Ohio Collaborative, a feat attained by less than 40 percent of police departments across the state,” the township’s news release says.

In 2021, Delhi became the first township in Hamilton County to hire a Community Advocate, a full-time civilian role dedicated to advancing the well-being of residents by monitoring community health and safety issues and intervening on a social level.

