Tri-State officer arrested on child exploitation, voyeurism charges

Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VEVAY, Ind. (WXIX) - An investigation led to the arrest of an on-duty Vevay police officer Tuesday night, according to a detective with the Madison Police Department.

Kyle Davis, 37, of Madison, Indiana, was charged with attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism, Madison police confirmed.

Through an investigation led by Det. Shawn Scudder, Davis attempted to videotape an underage victim without her knowledge or consent.

The officer is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

