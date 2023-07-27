Vevay police officer faces charges involving juveniles

MADISON, Ind. (WXIX) - A Vevay police officer is under arrest and charged with voyeurism and attempted production of child pornography, according to the Madison Police Department.

The officer, 37-year-old Kyle Davis, of Madison, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday while working and is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

An investigation into Davis opened months ago when a child victim advocate spoke at Madison Consolidated High School in May of 2020. Police say a 15-year-old girl approached the speaker and told her she did not feel safe.

Madison police were called and the victim told them she was at Davis’ home to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. When she attempted to use the restroom, she told police Davis went into the bathroom first and then came back out.

Police say the victim noticed a cell phone hidden by some clothing. She picked it up and saw that it was recording while pointing toward the toilet.

The girl told police she left the phone there and saw Davis go back into the restroom right after she left. She said she did not tell anyone about it at the time because of her family’s friendly relationship with Davis.

”We take an oath to serve and protect the citizens of our community and for someone to violate the trust of not only a personal friend of theirs but also the entire community it’s egregious and we’re not going to tolerate it,” Det. Shawn Scudder with the Madison Police Department told FOX19 NOW.

In May 2023, a warrant was issued for the phone, and police went to the Vevay Police Department to retrieve it.

Detectives interviewed Davis as say he denied any wrongdoing and said the alleged victim was never at his home.

After police went through the phone, the officer told them it may have been his teenage son who made the video, but when detectives went through his phone, they found several searches for the words, “voyeurism,” “spycams,” “teen sex,” and “cheerleaders” in his search history about placing cameras in bedrooms.

They also found images of two 8-year-old girls in various stages of undress, police said.

Davis is expected back in court on Friday morning.

