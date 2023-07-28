1 dead in Westwood shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after he was shot in the Westwood neighborhood Thursday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Capt. Joe Richardson tells FOX19 NOW a man in his 30s was shot on McHenry Avenue just before 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead once inside the ambulance, Richardson said.

Police say they are looking for multiple suspects involved in the shooting.

The Cincinnati Crime Scene Unit is on its way to the scene.

