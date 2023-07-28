2 rescued from Whitewater River in Indiana

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two kayakers were rescued from the Whitewater River early Friday morning, according to the Indiana Conservations Office.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department received a call before 5 a.m. Friday that a man and a woman were stranded on the Whitewater River, according to Indiana Conservations Officer Travis Stewart.

Officer Stewart said rising water from overnight rain conditions caused the incident.

First responders arrived at the scene and used a john boat to transport the kayakers to shore, conservations officials said.

Two kayakers were rescued from the New Trenton area section of Whitewater River Friday morning, officers said. (WXIX)

Authorities have confirmed that no one was hurt.

The New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Conservations Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Dearborn County Water Rescue and Franklin County EMS all assisted in the water recovery.

