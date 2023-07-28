Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

2 rescued from Whitewater River in Indiana

Two kayakers were rescued from the New Trenton area section of Whitewater River Friday morning,...
Two kayakers were rescued from the New Trenton area section of Whitewater River Friday morning, officers said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two kayakers were rescued from the Whitewater River early Friday morning, according to the Indiana Conservations Office.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department received a call before 5 a.m. Friday that a man and a woman were stranded on the Whitewater River, according to Indiana Conservations Officer Travis Stewart.

Officer Stewart said rising water from overnight rain conditions caused the incident.

First responders arrived at the scene and used a john boat to transport the kayakers to shore, conservations officials said.

Two kayakers were rescued from the New Trenton area section of Whitewater River Friday morning,...
Two kayakers were rescued from the New Trenton area section of Whitewater River Friday morning, officers said.(WXIX)
Two kayakers were rescued from the New Trenton area section of Whitewater River Friday morning,...
Two kayakers were rescued from the New Trenton area section of Whitewater River Friday morning, officers said.(WXIX)

Authorities have confirmed that no one was hurt.

The New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Conservations Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Dearborn County Water Rescue and Franklin County EMS all assisted in the water recovery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow was carted off the field today during training camp (Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati...
Report: Joe Burrow suffers strained calf at training camp
Middletown senior center director fired amid police investigation, chief says
Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
Tri-State officer arrested on child exploitation, voyeurism charges
A SWAT standoff lasted four hours hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.
Cheviot SWAT standoff: New details in court docs
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for much of the Tri-State Thursday through Saturday.
First Alert Weather Friday & Saturday: Excessive heat, air quality advisory

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for much of the Tri-State Thursday through Saturday.
First Alert Weather Friday & Saturday: Excessive heat, air quality advisory
A person is dead after a shooting broke out in Westwood Thursday night, police said.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Westwood shooting
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow suffers non-contact injury in camp
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow suffers non-contact injury in camp
1 dead in Westwood shooting, police say
1 dead in Westwood shooting, police say