Coroner identifies victim in fatal Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The victim in a fatal Westwood shooting that happened late Thursday night has been identified, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says Sadoka Lewis, 30, was shot on McHenry Avenue just before 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead once inside the ambulance, according to Capt. Joe Richardson with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say they are looking for multiple suspects involved in the shooting.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

