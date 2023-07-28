FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and flooding rains Friday, Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Heat and humidity will again combine to push the Heat Index above 100º and in a few spots as high as 110º. And if showers or storms develop, they could dump flooding rain and bring gusty winds.

Showers and storms that delivered considerable flash flooding in southeast Indiana will fizzle out Friday morning. Much of Friday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid conditions will persist Friday afternoon with actual temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values, or ‘feels like temperatures,’ between 100º and 107º.

If you are planning on going outside, make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Pets are also a concern, make sure they are staying cool as well.

Friday evening could see widely scattered showers and storms develop. Any storm that develops pose the risk of flooding rain and damaging winds - stay alert if you see rain developing!

Friday night into Saturday morning will see some scattered showers and storms move in from outflow to the north and, once again, may pose the risk of flooding as well as damaging winds. Have ways to receive alerts - including the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

Saturday will have some lingering showers and storms in the morning followed by a dry mid-morning and early afternoon. Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day because heat index values may reach between 100º and 105º with actual temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Late afternoon and evening hours will have showers and thunderstorms move in ahead of a strong cold front. Storms may contain flooding rain, damaging winds and hail along with frequent lightning.

Sunday is seasonable with humidity decreasing throughout the day as drier air moves in. We can’t rule out a stray morning shower, but much of the day is quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of next week stays under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s until Thursday, which has a spike in temperatures and chances for showers and storms. lows also drop into the mid 60s through the beginning of August.

