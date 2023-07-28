Contests
First Alert Weather Days continue

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has dropped Clinton and Highland Counties from the Heat Advisory. Every other county in our viewing area is under a Heat Advisory until 9pm. Some storms will be possible this afternoon and evening but we do not expect any issues. It will remain hot and humid today and tomorrow. There are plenty of outdoor activities this weekend so keep an eye to the sky and stay hydrated.

The high will be near 90 today and tomorrow with the heat index near 100. There is a chance for storms again Saturday. A cold front will move through overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. That will usher in cooler and drier air for Sunday and the first part of next week.

Once the rain ends Sunday morning, we will be dry through Wednesday. The heat and humidity will return Thursday and Friday with rain chances too.

