First Alert Weather Friday & Saturday: Excessive heat, air quality advisory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Friday and Saturday with Heat Index values around or exceeding 100, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Because of this, Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS between noon and 9 p.m.

All rain ends overnight and Saturday will be another sultry, hot, uncomfortable day.

#FIRSTALERT: Flooding rain impacted the tri-state Thursday evening into Friday morning thanks to a soupy atmosphere that is aiding in delivering dangerous heat index values for some on Friday afternoon. Watch the video for more. @FOX19 #cincywx pic.twitter.com/8KtbDF9wRx — Ethan Emery FOX19 (@EthanEmeryWX) July 28, 2023

Scattered thunderstorms Friday could bring downpours and dangerous lightning once again. southeast Warren and southwest Clinton counties until 9 p.m.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the year. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the heat. Temperatures will rise under partly cloudy skies, with humidity values also spiking in the afternoon.

The entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a HEAT ADVISORY until Friday at 9 p.m.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Friday for the following counties:

Dearborn

Butler

Warren

Hamilton

Clermont

Boone

Kenton

Campbell

There will be a chance for spotty storms Friday and Saturday, but they will be isolated.

Cooler weather is expected to arrive Sunday through the middle of next week.

Heat Wave

This heat wave could be the longest stretch of 90-degree days in a while with the heat peaking with a high temperature of 96 on Friday.

Heat index values are possible between 100-110 degrees on both days.

Areas with the hottest heat index value include:

City centers, such as Downtown Cincinnati, because of heat retention by infrastructure.

River and stream valleys due to high humidity.

Cornfields, such as the Batesville Airport, because of reduced airflow through the corn and the transpiration of moisture from plants.

Air Quality Alert

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for most of the Tri-State.

The Agency says it expects to see levels of ozone in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on the Air Quality Index.

On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions:

Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of driving

Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap.

Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation.

Avoid the use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days.

In general, take it easy outside - especially for those of you who work outdoors.

Frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, plenty of water, and wearing light-colored clothing will help beat the heat.

In addition, check on your neighbors, and make sure your pets are hydrated and staying cool.

