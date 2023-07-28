Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

First Alert Weather Days continue

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

The National Weather Service has dropped Clinton and Highland Counties from the Heat Advisory. Every other county in our viewing area is under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m.

Some storms will be possible this afternoon and evening but we do not expect any issues. It will remain hot and humid today and tomorrow. There are plenty of outdoor activities this weekend so keep an eye to the sky and stay hydrated.

The high will be near 90 today and tomorrow with the heat index near 100. There is a chance for storms again Saturday. A cold front will move through overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

If you are planning on going outside, make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Pets are also a concern, make sure they are staying cool as well.

Track the latest weather on the Free FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow was carted off the field today during training camp (Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati...
Report: Joe Burrow suffers strained calf at training camp
Middletown senior center director fired amid police investigation, chief says
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for much of the Tri-State Thursday through Saturday.
First Alert Weather Friday & Saturday: Excessive heat, air quality advisory
A SWAT standoff lasted four hours hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.
Cheviot SWAT standoff: New details in court docs
Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
Tri-State officer arrested on child exploitation, voyeurism charges

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
First Alert Weather Days continue
First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday for intense heat, humidity as well as flooding...
FIRST ALERT: Hot, humid and heavy rain Friday and Saturday
Given how humid the air is, it'll either feel really hot where you are or if you see rain it'll...
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid with heavy showers and storms possible
Tracking heavy rain Friday morning tapering off this morning with more opportunities for rain...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat, flooding rains possible Friday and Saturday