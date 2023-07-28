First Alert Weather Days continue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

The National Weather Service has dropped Clinton and Highland Counties from the Heat Advisory. Every other county in our viewing area is under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m.

Some storms will be possible this afternoon and evening but we do not expect any issues. It will remain hot and humid today and tomorrow. There are plenty of outdoor activities this weekend so keep an eye to the sky and stay hydrated.

The high will be near 90 today and tomorrow with the heat index near 100. There is a chance for storms again Saturday. A cold front will move through overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

If you are planning on going outside, make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Pets are also a concern, make sure they are staying cool as well.

Track the latest weather on the Free FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.