Goetta, music & more: Your weekend guide around the Tri-State

Goettafest, the 50 Cent concert, Bengals Back Together Weekend and Danger Wheel are among the few events happening.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are lots of activities around the Tri-State this weekend, most of them happening outside. If you’re looking for things to do, we have you covered!

Glier’s Goettafest is in town this weekend at Newport Festival Park. You can get good food, drinks and live music all weekend. Saturday’s event runs from noon until 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.

Danger Wheel, an adult race with modified big wheels that go through obstacle courses, is back in Pendleton! The races include jumps and water balloon, and is free to attend. Danger Wheel is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Bengals continue training camp with the Bengals Back Together Weekend on Saturday. The event will take place at Paycor Stadium with an open practice from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. with lots of family-fun activities.

The last day for the Butler County Fair is Saturday with a beer and wine judging and tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for live music, 50 Cent is at Riverbend Saturday and Bush is playing at the outdoor venue at Hard Rock Casino. 50 Cent begins at 7 p.m. and Bush will perform at 6 p.m.

And if you’re looking for things inside, Moerlein is hosting a Barbie brunch and fashion show Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, Shark Summer continues at the Newport Aquarium.

It is also member appreciation weekend at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

A busy weekend in the Tri-State
