Goettafest returns to Northern Kentucky this year

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State tradition is back celebrating a beloved Cincinnati food - it is Goettafest.

For two full weekends, Newport is hosting the annual Glier’s Goettafest with live music, family fun, and of course, goetta.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the story.

