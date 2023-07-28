Goettafest returns to Northern Kentucky this year
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State tradition is back celebrating a beloved Cincinnati food - it is Goettafest.
For two full weekends, Newport is hosting the annual Glier’s Goettafest with live music, family fun, and of course, goetta.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.